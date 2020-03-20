Ghana: Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Yoni Kolendi, 2 Others Nominated to Supreme Court

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Members of Council of State has nominated four Justices to the Supreme Court.

The nominees are Justice Clement Jackson Honyenga and Justice Issifu Tanko Amadu, both Justices of the Court of Appeal, Emmanuel Yoni Kolendi, a private legal practitioner and Professor Henrietta J.N.A. Mensah Bonsu of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana who is also the current President of Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye who disclosed this on the Floor of Parliament yesterday said the President in a communication to him on the nominations said in accordance to Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, he was advised by the Judiciary Council in a letter signed by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and his predecessor Justice Sophia Akuffo Addo respectively informing him about vacancies at the Supreme Court Justices.

The Speaker has since referred the communication from the President to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.

However, Parliament was expected to rise within the first week of April and by this reference, the Appointments Committee was expected to sit and submit its report to parliament for consideration before the House goes on recess.