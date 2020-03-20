Liberia: La Queen Entertainment Postpones Miss Earth Liberia Due to Coronavirus

Monrovia — La Queen Entertainment, the organizers of Miss Earth Liberia 2020, has for time indefinite postponed the prestigious beauty pageant which was set for March 28, 2020.

The postponement of the beauty pageant, according to the organizers and its partners is in response to government's appeal for public gatherings to be restricted to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In delaying the event, Miss Wokie Dolo, the CEO of La Queen Entertainment said they wanted to avoid placing unnecessary pressure on national public service and "to safeguard the health of its contestants as well as the audience."

Miss Dolo furthered said while she regrets postponing the pageant, the prevailing health issues caused by the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is a major concern--and as a responsible company, they have to join the effort of the government to help minimize its spread.

"We are fighting an invisible and fast-moving opponent, but abiding by standard health protocol like the restriction or cancellation of public gathering is more important to defeat the virus," she said.

"The health of our supporters, staff and contestants remains our number one priority and it in that spirit, we agreed collectively to postpone the event, even though we have invested lots of resources and times."

Miss Dolo added the company decision to postpone the event was a difficult one that comes "at a huge cost", but guided by their core principle of purpose over profit for the good of the pageant community in Liberia as a whole.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There was a real spirit of co-operation, with everyone recognizing that they had to sacrifice something to achieve the best result," Miss Dolo added. "There was a real spirit of co-operation, with everyone recognizing that they had to sacrifice something to achieve the best result."

Meanwhile, Miss Dolo has said a new date of the event will be communicated to the public once Liberia is declared coronavirus free.

She thanked the government and all implementing partners for their prompt response to the spread of the virus.

"We pray for all those that have come in contact with this virus and ask that we all join the fight by following these simple rules by the health authority," she said.

Before the postponement, Pre-launched and the kickoff of the Miss Earth Liberia beauty pageant have already taken place as well as arrangement with several international guests to grace the occasion.

The guests include Van Vicker, Nigeria Award winning Actress Esin Evelyn Okon, Miss Earth Nigeria, Miss Universe Nigeria, and Actor Eddie Watson Jr., among orders.

Running for the second year in a row, Miss Earth Liberia is an environmental women empowerment program that provides hands-on leadership skills, mentorship, and self-confidence, green and conservation issues, among others.