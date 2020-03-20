Nigeria: Sharia Court - Mechanic Receives 15 Lashes for Attempted Burglary

19 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

A Kaduna Upper Sharia Court has ordered that an 18-year-old mechanic, Abubakar Abdulkadir, be given 15 lashes of the cane for attempted burglary.

The Judge, Mr Umar Mustapha, said the light sentence imposed on the convict was because he was a first offender.

According to Mr Umar Mustapha (the Judge) since the convict pleaded guilty, asked for mercy and also promised to be of good conduct in future, the sentence imposed was appropriate.

The court Registrar was ordered to execute the conviction by administering 15 lashes of the cane on the convict, in accordance with the order of the court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Abubakar Shehu, told the court that a police patrol team attached to Sabon Gari Police Station while on surveillance arrested the convict.

Shehu said that the convict was arrested while trying to jump inside a compound to steal the occupants' valuables.

The prosecutor said that when Abdulkadir was apprehended and quizzed about his mission in the compound, he could not give satisfactory explanation of what he was doing there.

Shehu said that the offence contravened Section 286 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

