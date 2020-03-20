Nigeria: Lagos Announces Four New Cases of Coronavirus, Traces 1,300 People

The Lagos State Government has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), saying the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 11.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state Commissioner for Health, who made this known during the COVID-19 update on Thursday in Lagos, said the state government had immediately commenced contact tracing of 1,300 people.

Abayomi said that 19 people were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with four out of them testing positive to the virus, adding that they had been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

According to him, one of the four new cases is a woman who had contact with the Nigerian woman who returned from UK and currently receiving treatment for testing positive.

"The second new case is a female who returned from France on March 14 on a Turkish Airline TK 1830," the commissioner said.

He said that the third case is a Nigerian male in his 50s who had not travelled anywhere, but tested positive to the virus.

Abayomi added that the fourth new case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Lagos from Frankfurt on Lufthansa Airline flight number LH568 on March 13.

He said that more tests were still ongoing with some suspected cases, while appealing to passengers on the two flights to self-isolate themselves and contact the government.

The commissioner noted that the state government had commenced intensive contact tracing of over 1, 300 people to get information, monitor their health status, adding the number of contacts was increasing.

"It is clear that we have combination of imported cases and local transmission. The Executive of Lagos State is meeting on the next stage on social distancing.

"The best way to slow the rate is to halt movement of the virus from person to person," Abayomi said.

The commissioner said the first index case (the Italian male) had tested negative to COVID-19, adding that he would soon be discharged.

Abayomi urged the citizens to remain calm, practice constant handwashing and good respiratory hygiene.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus yesterday.

With these new four cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 12.

Last Tuesday, a Nigerian woman, who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13th, was confirmed to be having the virus.

The second case of the virus was one of the persons who had close contact with the first reported case- an Italian engineer.

The Italian citizen, who works in Nigeria, returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on the 25th of February.