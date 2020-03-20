Nigeria: NNPC, Others Adjust Pump Price to N125 in Dutse, Hadejiaa

Some petrol filling stations in Dutse and Hadejia council areas of Jigawa on Thursday reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), from N145 to N125 per litre.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval for the reduction in the price of PMS on Wednesday following a drop in crude prices which further lowered open market price of imported petrol below N145 per litre.

Correspondents of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse and Hadejia who monitored developments report that compliance to the directive on the reduction of pump price, is encouraging.

According to them, Awaji Global Services and Audu Manager Petroleum Services filling stations are some of the stations that have adjusted their pump prices to N125 in Dutse.

Similarly, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mega station Dutse, also adjusted its pump price to N125 per litre.

Mr Aminu Tambari, the Head of NNPC Mega station Dutse, told NAN that the station adjusted its price immediately the Federal Government directives were announced.

Alhaji Andullahi Muhammad, the Manager of Awaji filling station also said that he was directed by his superior to adjust the pump price to the new rate.

"Oga called and directed me to change the price and so I did," Muhammad said.

Also, at Audu Manager station, though no management staff was available to comment, it was however observed that the pump price had been adjusted to N135 per litre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, at Matrix and IMG filling stations all located at bypass, the price is yet to be adjusted.

An Assistant Manager of Matrix, who simply gave his name as Oga Ali, said that they were yet to adjust the price because they still had old stock.

At IMG, an attendant who spoke on behalf of the management, and pleaded anonymity, said they were yet to receive directives on whether to adjust the pump price, or not.

NAN, however, reports that not many stations complied with the directives in Hadejia, but Conoil and NNPC Mega stations were selling at N125 per litre,while Salbat filling station was selling at N140 per litre.

When NAN contacted the Manager of Salbat station, he declined comment.

Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area, Alhaji Sabo Inani, told NAN that while some stations had complied, others had not.

"NNPC and Conoil have complied, but Salbat Filling is now selling at N140.

In fact, I bought N5,000 fuel from them this morning.

"Total filling station said they are waiting for the arrival of their technicians to adjust the machine to the new price before they start selling. (NAN)

VANGUARD