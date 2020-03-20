Nigeria: Zamfara State Confirms 7 Dead in Bandits Attack

19 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Zamfara Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, on Thursday, confirmed the killing of seven persons by bandits at Malele village, Mutunji District of Dansadau emirate in Maru local government area of the state.

Dauran told newsmen in Gusau that the incident occurred on Tuesday at Malele village.

The commissioner said: "The Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar had informed me on the Tuesday Malele village attack by the bandits which left seven innocent persons dead.

"We earlier have been receiving reports by locals that they noticed the incursion into the state by suspected armed bandits who we believe are those running away from the neighbouring states of Kebbi, Kaduna and Niger having been pursued by the security from those states.

"We are however lucky that after the attack on the Malele community, the bandits had disagreement between themselves and they killed each other, but we have no information of an attack on any other community around Dansadau."

However, Mahammadu Malele, an eye witness told journalists that the bandits had on the day of the attack, blocked the Gusau-Dansadau road, close to Malele village where they killed three persons including a 15-year-old girl, whose name was given as Fatima, before they entered Malele.

He said the bandits also wreaked havoc at Babban Kwari; a neighbouring village where they killed scores and burnt their houses and properties.

He said that 16 corpses comprising 14 males and Two females were recovered after the attacks.

He all the victims had been buried according to Islamic rites in the presence of the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.