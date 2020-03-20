Nigeria: Family of 5 Quarantined in Nasarawa Over Suspected Cases of Coronavirus

The authorities of Federal Medical Centre, Keffi in Nasarawa State have quarantined a family of five suspected to be carrying the deadly disease.

This is just as it has taken proactive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Already, the sample taken from the affected persons have been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for testing and confirmation.

The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu, who briefed journalists on the development, however, allayed fears on the seriousness of the disease, saying that the fever and catarrh-like symptoms have reduced and they are not in a bad condition.

In his words: "It is actually in our proactiveness and working on the level of precaution that whenever we see any case that looks like or has a history that will look like an infectious disease, we take the highest precautionary measures. At the moment there is no single case that confirms COVID-19 in this hospital."

Dr Adamu continued: "However the true story is that we had a family. It was actually one of them that came with a symptom, later we discovered that the entire family came with similar and presentation compliant of fever and catarrh-like symptoms of coronavirus. But for the fact that recently, the man was in Ogun and Lagos states respectively. We felt we should give him the highest precautionary measures that was why right from the time of admitting him we decided he should be isolated."

According to him, four out of the five suspected persons were responding to treatments, adding that the centre is adequately prepared as regards rendering services to humanity.

On what will happen with health workers that administered health care services to the suspects initially before the said symptoms were discovered, the MD said: " If the awaiting result is positive we will look for health personal that had contact with him in the course of discharging their duties and apply the necessary applications or remedies."

Vanguard

