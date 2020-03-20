South Africa: Mitchell's Plain Suspect Arrested for Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

20 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night, 19 March 2020 at around 19:00, members of the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit, were conducting crime prevention duties when they acted on information about an unlicensed firearm in the possession of a suspect at a taxi rank in Town Centre.

When the members arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect and approached him. Upon searching him they found a silver .38 special Taurus firearm and several rounds of ammunition. A 40 year old male was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

