South Africa: Maverick Insider Covid-19 Questions, Answered

Does the body build immunity to Covid-19 once infected?

Because of the rapid progression of Covid-19, it is still too soon to tell. However, the limited evidence so far suggests that people do develop immunity.

How long is the virus active/transferable for in the air or on surfaces?

Covid-19 can survive for varying lengths of time depending on the surface. Business Insider checked with Dr Andres Romero, an infectious disease specialist, in this article. It's important to note that this is not Covid-19 specific but what is known of viruses generally.

What is the mortality rate for healthy victims (not elderly and who do not have compromised immune systems)?

As of 19 March, South Africa has a zero mortality rate. It's shifting every day as new cases are recorded, but globally, it's at about...