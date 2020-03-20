South Africa: Maverick Insider Covid-19 Questions, Answered

19 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee, Maverick Citizen and the Maverick Insider Team

Maverick Insiders were asked to submit their Covid-19 questions to Daily Maverick. Below are the most frequently asked questions. We have a dedicated Covid-19 homepage where you can access all our virus updates as well as a dedicated newsletter we send out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Maverick Citizen journalist Christi Nortier also condenses all the 24-hours news into a daily digest released every week morning.

Does the body build immunity to Covid-19 once infected?

Because of the rapid progression of Covid-19, it is still too soon to tell. However, the limited evidence so far suggests that people do develop immunity.

How long is the virus active/transferable for in the air or on surfaces?

Covid-19 can survive for varying lengths of time depending on the surface. Business Insider checked with Dr Andres Romero, an infectious disease specialist, in this article. It's important to note that this is not Covid-19 specific but what is known of viruses generally.

What is the mortality rate for healthy victims (not elderly and who do not have compromised immune systems)?

As of 19 March, South Africa has a zero mortality rate. It's shifting every day as new cases are recorded, but globally, it's at about...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.