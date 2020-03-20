Malawi: Court Allows Mutharika to Amend Grounds of Appeal - Malawi Law Society Rejected to Join Election Case

20 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed applications by the discredited Malawi Law Society (MLS) to join the presidential elections appeal case as friends of court but allowed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika to amend notice of appeal and the ground of the appeal.

Mbeta: The amendments were already done.

The judges also rejected the application of Women Lawyers Association (WLA) , arguing that both law bodies did not indicate the role they wanted to play in the case.

But Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda (chair), and justices Edward Twea, Rezine Mzikamanda, Anaclet Chipeta, Lovemore Chikopa, Frank Kapanga and Anthony Kamanga allowed media houses like Times, Zodiak and Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) to broadcast live court proceedings only on radio and not television.

President Mutharika's lead lawyer Frank Mbeta said the applied for streamlining their argument of the appeal of the Constitutional Court judgement that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election.

"The court has allowed us to streamline the issues that we want the court to deal with in the appeal," said Mbeta.

He said this Friday, Mutharika's legal team will be filing and serving the amendment.

According to Mbeta, the amendments were already done, but what they were doing was just a formality because they needed to have permission.

A five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise on February 3 2020 nullified the May 2019 presidential election and directed that a fresh election be held within 150 days from that date.

This was after two of the presidential candidates in the May 2019 elections, UTM Party's Saulos Chilima (first petitioner) and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera, asked the court to nullify presidential poll results over alleged irregularities.

.Mutharika and MEC, the first and second respondent, respectively, filed their appeals to the Supreme Court, which is expected to start the hearing on April 15.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.