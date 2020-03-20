Malawi Ex-Speaker Chimunthu Refuses Ministerial Post in Mutharika's Cabinet

Former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda has delivered a major snub to President Peter Mutharika by turning down a ministerial post in his new-look government.

Chimunthu Banda: Turns down his appointment as Minister, saying Mutharika did not consult him

Mutharika on Thursday appointed Chimunthu Banda as Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

But the former Speaker on Friday said he will not be taking up the post, saying he was not consulted and only learnt about it in the media.

"I can confirm to you that I have since written the appointing authoriting to thank him for the appointment but I am not taking the offer," Chimunthu Banda said.

Chimunthu Banda said if he was consulted before the appointment, he could have expressed his views at that point.

The former secondary school headteacher however said he remains a member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as its legislator.

Mutharika appointed a new Cabinet incorporating members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) - a partner of his own DPP --and drafted in Chimunthu Banda to try to broaden his popular appeal.

In the new cabinet, Mutharika kept the bulk of his former cabinet drawn from his DPP but has brought on board an independent lawmaker Kamlepo Kalua to head Ministry of Lands and three legislators UDF and their leaderAtupele Muluzi - the son of former president Bakili Muluzi.

In a landmark ruling last month the Constitutional Court ordered the holding of fresh presidential poll within 150 days, but Mutharika is attempting to quash the fresh election.