South Africa: Police Seek Missing Person - Humewood

20 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS Humewood detectives are urgently trying to trace a person who was reported missing from Central in Port Elizabeth.

It is alleged that on 31 January 2020 at about 15:35, Godlieb Stander, aged 43, left the Maranatha homes in Forrest Hills to go and collect his pension at the SASSA office in Govan Mbeki Avenue. He last spoke to his mother and informed her that he was on his way back however he never returned. It is alleged that he sold his cellphone.

Everyone knows him as Lieb. He suffers from epilepsy and has a disability on his right arm.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact D/Const Marsha Green at SAPS Humewood on 083 453 5831 or 041 504 5106 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

