Ghana: 4 Soldiers, 5 Civilians Grabbed for Alleged Robbery At Kasoa

Cape Coast — The Millennium City Police in a joint operation with the Kasoa police have arrested nine suspects, including soldiers, for attacking and robbing the Executive Quarry at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The suspects were alleged to have told the management that they were operatives from National Security and were at the site to conduct investigations into the activities of the company, and made away with some items belonging to the company.

They are Ransford Awuni Cornelius Akorasse, Nelson Kwesi Rayan Hodogbe, Ben Ajah alias Cliff Buckman, David Amuzu, Ebenezer Annan Quao, WO1 Odei Nyarko Issac, WOI George Boamah, S/Sgt Michael Ennid and S/Sgt Aburam Abraham.

Their arrest, according to a source at the police station, followed a complaint by the managing director of the company at about 11:30 am yesterday that, four military men armed with guns, in the company of five civilians, on board two Toyota Land Cruisers and one Pajaro, had stormed the quarry site to rob them.

The source said the culprits took away cash of about GH₵10,000.00, one IBM laptop computer, one HP laptop computer, two system units, one money counting machine, one receipt printer, and two security camera decoders all valued about GH₵20, 000.

The complainant, according to the source, further gave an account that the robbers after their action headed towards Awutu Breku, and that the police acted swiftly upon the report which led to the apprehension of the robbers at Old-timers near Ofaakor.

The source further said that, the suspects had earlier robbed three other quarries during their operation.

A search in their vehicles, the source said, led to the retrieval of GH₵27,810 and a number of items which the complainant identified as belonging to him.

The three vehicles together with the ignition keys, according to the source, had been retained by the police while investigations continue.

When contacted, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, confirmed the arrest and said the police was carrying out further investigations into the case.