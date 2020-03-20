Ghana: Protest Calls Against Xi Wonders

20 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Disciplinary Committee (DC) has been hit with a second protest case within the week by a whistleblower.

The latest protest case has 'fingered' Techiman side XI Wonders which has been alleged to have fielded Zakaria Abdul Mugeese against Legon Cities at a time he was unqualified.

Mugeese is reported to have received yellow cards in the matches against Ashgold, Aduana Stars and WAFA and should have been suspended for the next league match against Cities.

But despite the cautions, Mugeese was played against Legon Cities in the next league match, a contradiction to the amended regulations of the Ghana FA which clearly states that cautions received during one competition cannot be carried over to another competition.

The perplexity may have come by the decision to rather rest the player in their FA Cup game against WAFA; the case under the previous regulation.

Wonders become the second club to have faced this situation after Hearts of Oak was caught in a similar web on Wednesday with the whistleblower revealing an abnormally with the selection of Emmanuel Nettey against Elmina Sharks.

