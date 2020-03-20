Ghana: Mechanic Apprentice in Police Custody for Alleged Rape

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a gang rape of a 19-year-old girl at Mempeasem near East Legon in Accra.

Kwesi Owusu, a mechanic apprentice, and two others who are on the run, were said to have dragged their victim to a nearby bush and sexually assaulted her in turns.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on March 4, the Legon District Police Command received a report from the victim and her mother that, she had been raped by three men in a bush on her way home.

"The victim told the police that, the suspects, who were trailing her, dragged her into a bush on her way to her house and sexually abused her in turns," she added.

DSP Tenge said the victim was issued with a medical form to attend hospital.

The police PRO said on March 17, Owusu was identified as one of the suspects who raped her and was arrested at Mempeasem to assist in investigations.

DSP Tenge said the police have mounted a search for the arrest of the other accomplices.