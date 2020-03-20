Ghana: Airteltigo Excites Customers With "Bigtime Xtra" Data Bundles

20 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mobile network operator AirtelTigo has introduced another data bundle proposition for its customers. With the new "BigTime Xtra" bundles, customers will enjoy double data benefits with no expiry for the same price.

For instance, the GH₵10 data bundle offered 1.5GB with no expiry, but with the New "BigTime Xtra" bundle, the customer will now get 3GB data for the same price. The most popular method of purchasing "BigTime Xtra" bundles is directly using a scratch card via *126*PIN#.

Speaking about the AirtelTigo's quest for innovation, the Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh, said: "We are constantly innovating to provide a superior experience and great value to our customers. With the customers need to stay online round the clock, we have redefined data value proposition in Ghana with our new "BigTime Xtra" data bundles."

He explained that AirtelTigo customers formed the very core of its thinking and innovation, adding that "we recently launched Ghana's first 6-month Unlimited Call Bundles whereby customers can reload with just GH₵20 and can enjoy unlimited AirtelTigo calls for a whole six months."

AirtelTigo customers can dial *111# to subscribe to Unlimited Bundles.

In an earlier innovation, AirtelTigo also introduced for the first time, Direct Bundle functionality via its scratch cards whereby customers can directly activate their favourite bundle from the scratch card.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.