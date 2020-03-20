Ghana: Airteltigo Excites Customers With "Bigtime Xtra" Data Bundles

Mobile network operator AirtelTigo has introduced another data bundle proposition for its customers. With the new "BigTime Xtra" bundles, customers will enjoy double data benefits with no expiry for the same price.

For instance, the GH₵10 data bundle offered 1.5GB with no expiry, but with the New "BigTime Xtra" bundle, the customer will now get 3GB data for the same price. The most popular method of purchasing "BigTime Xtra" bundles is directly using a scratch card via *126*PIN#.

Speaking about the AirtelTigo's quest for innovation, the Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh, said: "We are constantly innovating to provide a superior experience and great value to our customers. With the customers need to stay online round the clock, we have redefined data value proposition in Ghana with our new "BigTime Xtra" data bundles."

He explained that AirtelTigo customers formed the very core of its thinking and innovation, adding that "we recently launched Ghana's first 6-month Unlimited Call Bundles whereby customers can reload with just GH₵20 and can enjoy unlimited AirtelTigo calls for a whole six months."

AirtelTigo customers can dial *111# to subscribe to Unlimited Bundles.

In an earlier innovation, AirtelTigo also introduced for the first time, Direct Bundle functionality via its scratch cards whereby customers can directly activate their favourite bundle from the scratch card.