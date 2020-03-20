Ghana: Edmund Ackah Resigns From Kotoko Management

20 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah yesterday shocked followers of the club with the announcement of his resignation from the club.

Officially, he did not assign any reason for the action although insiders have hinted his unhappiness over wrangling on the corridors of power.

The popular Kotoko fan confirmed reports about his resignation yesterday on a Kumasi radio station but assured his commitment for the forward march of the club.

"As management member of the team, I can say I have gotten to the end of the road but I can assure everybody that the decision will in no way affect my love and passion for the club," he told Oyerepa FM.

"I am not working directly with the club. However, I remain a committed supporter of the clun at all times."

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

