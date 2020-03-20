Ghana: Imposition of Restriction Bill Referred to Parliamentary Committee

20 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Markwei

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo on Wednesday laid before Parliament the Imposition of Restricting Bill, 2020 under a Certificate of Urgency.

The purpose of the bill is to provide powers to impose restrictions on persons in the event of disaster, emergency or similar circumstances, to ensure public safety and protection.

According to the Memorandum of the bill, the government on the ongoing issue of COVID-19 has found it expeditious to develop a legal framework to provide generally for expeditious interventions by the government in the event of unforeseeable emergencies.

The bill was, therefore, intended to provide a legislative framework in consonance with the Constitution for the imposition of restrictions, as a quick and effective means of intervention to address emergencies.

It said the bill recognised the general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution, but also took cognisance of the fact that the exercise of the right to the general fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution was subject to the laws that were reasonably required, among others, in the interest of public safety and public health as provided for in paragraphs (c) (d) and clause(4) of article 21of the Constitution.

The bill has been referred to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee of Parliament to report to the House for consideration and passage under a Certificate of Urgency.

