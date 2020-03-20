Ghana: Yaa-Naa Places Indefinite Ban On Funerals in Dagbon

Tamale — The overlord of Dagbon traditional area, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari, has banned the performance of funerals indefinitely in the area.

The ban forms part of the measures instituted to help contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"With immediate effect, performance of all funerals is banned in the Dagbon traditional area," the overlord stated.

The ban was contained in a press statement signed and issued to the press on Wednesday by Mr Abdul-Rahmana Mohammed, Secretary to the Yaa-Naa.

Yaa-Naa also restricted large number of visitors to his palace.

He, therefore, advised the elders of Gbewaa to strictly enforce the instructions and not to allow large crowds into his palace henceforth.

Yaa-Naa Abukari further ordered chiefs and sub-chiefs to abide by the measures outlined by the President and health professionals to assist mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

The overlord called on all religious leaders in the area to respect and observe the directives by the President by desisting from holding congregational prayers in their mosques and churches.

Yaa-Naa Abukari appealed to the clergy to intensify prayers against the spread of COVID-19.

He commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the steps and measures taken so far to contain and manage the spread of the disease in the country.

The overlord of Dagbon said it was important for all to support the government in this trying times to bring the disease under control.