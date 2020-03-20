Ghana: Fire Outbreaks in Eastern Region Increase

Koforidua — The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Eastern Region recorded 508 fire outbreaks in the region last year as against 465 outbreaks recorded in 2018.

The statistics showed an increase of 9.2 per cent in the cases recorded, with domestic fires topping the list with 216 cases out of the total number recorded last year.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II (ADOII) Ignatius Kwamina Baidoo, attributed the increase to some individuals and companies disregard for fire safety rules and regulations.

He said despite intensified education and campaign embarked on by various safety departments in all the fire stations across the region, many individuals and companies do not comply.

"Overloading of electrical sockets, poor electrical wiring, use of inferior electrical cables, improper and careless use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), open electrical gadgets in homes and offices, improper handling of flammable liquids, are the main cause of the fire outbreaks," he said.

ADO II Baidoo noted that some measures being put in place to decrease the outbreaks this year included the continuation of a door-to-door fire safety campaign in homes, schools, churches, businesses and communities.

"The purpose is to continue to sensitise the public to adhere to fire safety rules and regulations," he said, adding that as part of measures to control market fires, personnel from the GNFS had been deployed to the central market to educate traders on fire safety to enable them protect lives and property.

ADO II Baidoo advised the public to take fire safety education serious, as their compliance would enable them do their part, pointing out that fire safety was a shared responsibility.

"It is also important to engage qualified electricians to wire your buildings and avoid the use of inferior fake cables, and ensure that all gadgets and machinery are switched off and their plugs removed from the sockets when not in use," he advised.

ADO II Baidoo added that firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, fire alarms and smoke detectors should be installed in premises to ensure early detection and control of fires before they get out of hand.