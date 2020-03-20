Ghana: X'tian Organisation Constructs Mechanised Boreholes for 3 C'nities in North Tongu

Volta Region — Three mechanised borehole facilities were on Wednesday handed over to the people of Torgorme, Gbetekpi and Essokope in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region.

The facilities, built at a cost of $15,000, were constructed by Willie R Cherry Ministries, a Christian organisation in the United States of America, to provide sustainable and reliable water supply to the communities.

Prior to the provision of the facilities, the about 500 residents living in the communities shared the same water course which was brownish colour and located few kilometres away with cattle and other animal.

Speaking at a ceremony to handover the facility to the people, Togbe Gidi IV, Omankrado of the Torgome Traditional Area, said the facilities had brought joy and relief to the communities.

He said residents over the years were compelled to share their only drinking water with cattle and the situation became worse with the onset of the dry season.

Togbe Gigi IV explained that during the dry season, animals, including those in the forest, all depended on the stream for survival, leading to both humans and animals sharing the only water body.

He expressed gratitude to Willie R Cherry Ministries for coming to their aid, as their major challenge had been resolved.

Togbe Gidi further called on Willie R. Cherry Ministries to support the community with a health facility to promote healthcare for the people.

Pastor Willie R Cherry, Founder of Willie R Cherry Ministries, indicated that the projects formed part of his missionary voyage to Africa.

He said the Willie R Cherry Ministries for many years had supported communities with school facilities, drinkable water and health materials in especially deprived communities in Africa.

Pastor Cherry said four mechanised boreholes were constructed, one situated in the Eastern Region and three in the Volta Region.

He said the appeal by Togbe Gigi IV to construct a health facility to promote healthcare delivery in Torgorme and its nearby communities would be considered.

The Assemblyman for Torgorme, Mr Sampson Akpalu said the projects would be properly managed to last long for its purpose.