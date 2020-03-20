Namibia: Keetmanshoop Reduces Electricity Tariffs for the Poor

19 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The Keetmanshoop Municipality has introduced a residential social responsibility tariff of up to 15 ampere for low-income residents.

Social responsibility social tariffs (SRTs) protect vulnerable groups from paying high electricity rates.

The municipality's chief executive, Desmond Basson, made the announcement at a press conference held at the council's chambers on Tuesday.

He said the council is hopeful that this arrangement will bring much needed relief to its valued customers.

Basson also seized on the opportunity to say he was misquoted in the Republikein and Namibian Sun daily newspapers as saying that the municipality was reluctant to join the Southern Electricity Regional Distributor (Sored) .

"This is absolutely incorrect," he said.

According to him, he said it would not be viable for the municipality to join Sored while other southern towns and villages were reluctant to form part of the regional electricity distributor.

He explained his statement came after it transpired at a recent meeting that other local authorities in the south were reluctant to join Sored.

"Needless to mention, the decision of council to join Sored remain unchanged," he stressed," adding that the deficiencies in both news articles that were carried in the abovementioned newspapers are regretted.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.