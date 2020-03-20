Namibia: Keetmanshoop Reduces Electricity Tariffs for the Poor

The Keetmanshoop Municipality has introduced a residential social responsibility tariff of up to 15 ampere for low-income residents.

Social responsibility social tariffs (SRTs) protect vulnerable groups from paying high electricity rates.

The municipality's chief executive, Desmond Basson, made the announcement at a press conference held at the council's chambers on Tuesday.

He said the council is hopeful that this arrangement will bring much needed relief to its valued customers.

Basson also seized on the opportunity to say he was misquoted in the Republikein and Namibian Sun daily newspapers as saying that the municipality was reluctant to join the Southern Electricity Regional Distributor (Sored) .

"This is absolutely incorrect," he said.

According to him, he said it would not be viable for the municipality to join Sored while other southern towns and villages were reluctant to form part of the regional electricity distributor.

He explained his statement came after it transpired at a recent meeting that other local authorities in the south were reluctant to join Sored.

"Needless to mention, the decision of council to join Sored remain unchanged," he stressed," adding that the deficiencies in both news articles that were carried in the abovementioned newspapers are regretted.