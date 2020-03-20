Namibia: Chinese Entrepreneur Brings Joy At Community Hostel

17 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Stefanus Nambara

There was a huge sigh of relief for Sikarosompo Primary School in Kavango West as the school officially received temporary accommodation and cooking structures constructed by Good Samaritans who reacted to the plight of learners.

Since the beginning of this year's school academic calendar, teachers at the school had to compromise their privacy and comfort as they shared accommodation with learners because the hostel was destroyed by heavy rains.

After learning about the school's plight, two Good Samaritans, Mwahafar Ndilula and Charlene Chen were touched and therefore they did not hesitate to come to the rescue of the rural school situated about 35km south of Nkurenkuru town.

Chen said as a Christian, she felt the need to assist although she did not know who she was assisting and it is for the benefit of the learners.

"If a school can be established here to meet the community's needs, why are we so far, we have to come here to do something more for this community, for these learners," she said.

The two donated building materials used to construct two accommodation structures, a kitchen and a storeroom. Chen also donated 20 mattresses and N$1000 to buy flour for the 12 learners in the hostel. "From the school's side, we highly appreciate and welcome the donation whole-heartedly," said the acting principal of the school, Miriam Kaihoto.

She said the donations served the purpose of ensuring the Namibian child is provided with proper shelter and meals for them to focus on their studies as they are the future leaders of the country. The learners in an appreciation message read by their fellow, Liisa Maliti, a Grade 6 learner extended their appreciation to the donors for reaching out to their school. Meanwhile, the regional education director, Teopolina Hamutumua in a statement read on her behalf by the Nzinze circuit acting education inspector, Gotfried Karapo said the donations only served to confirm that equity in education is a collective responsibility and it is a demonstration of the value the two have for education.

"We fully understand that you could equally have invested this money into something else that has immediate returns, but you have decided to invest in education because you know the greatest investment one could make is in educating a nation," she said.

*Stefanus Nambara is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) stationed at Nkurenkuru in Kavango West.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.