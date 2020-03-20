Southern Africa: Angola Closes Borders for 15 Days

19 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

ANGOLAN president João Lourenço has declared a complete lockdown on all of his country's points of entry for a period of 15 days with effect from midnight on 20 March.

According to a presidential decree issued on Wednesday, the closure applies to all airports, seaports and land borders, including the Oshikango border post between Namibia and Angola.

All international arrivals into Angola before the cut-off date are obliged to carry out domestic self-quarantine for 15 days.

In addition to this, Lourenço has suspended all international missions and foreign visits by members of the executive, central and local administration. This means the Angolan head of state will not travel until further notice.

The president also prohibited public events that host more than 200 people and directed all public and private establishments who decide to remain open to adhere to necessary sanitary conditions.

Speculation about suspected coronavirus cases in Angola have not yet been confirmed by the country's government.

