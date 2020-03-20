Zimbabwe: Corona Knows No Nationality - Unesco

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has dismissed ignorance claims that the novel coronavirus does not affected African nationalities saying the pandemic knows no nationality.

The myths, strengthened by low infections in Africa compared to Asia and Europe has resulted in wrong perceptions and beliefs that black Africans are immune to the pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.

But in a brief statement, UNESCO expressed concern over those beliefs highlighting that the ignorance may cause more new infections.

"Kind quick reminder: viruses have no nationality.The fight against #coronavirus needs science, not stigma. It calls for facts, not fear. Together, we will defeat #COVID19," said UNESCO.

Meanwhile, theories have been tossed around on why the infection rate is low in Africa with some experts suggesting the warmer climate in Africa may not be suitable for covid-19.

However, cases in Africa are increasing with neighbouring South Africa having recorded over 100 cases so far while Zambia recorded its first two cases yesterday.