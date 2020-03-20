Malawi: Watchman Brutally Killed While On Duty in Chitipa

19 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Bishop Witmos

Chitipa — Police in Chitipa are hunting for criminals who brutally killed a watchman on duty at Makas Trading Centre, formally Peoples Trading Centre, at Chitipa Boma and went away with K1.1 Million cash.

The criminals tied the watchman during the night of Saturday before they stabled him with sharp objects, and managed to get into the shop by drilling a hole behind the building.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Chitipa Police Station, Sub-Inspector Gladwell Simwaka identified the watchman as Patson Msukwa, aged 51, of Namuyemba village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

He said the watchman died on the spot with a pool of blood and is survived by six children and wife.

Simwaka added that the criminals stole items worth millions of money.

"They went away with cash amounting to K1.1 Million and more items from the shop," said Simwaka.

Postmortem results at Chitipa District Hospital indicated that Msukwa died due to strangulation.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.