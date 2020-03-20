Malawi: Watchman Brutally Killed While On Duty in Chitipa

Chitipa — Police in Chitipa are hunting for criminals who brutally killed a watchman on duty at Makas Trading Centre, formally Peoples Trading Centre, at Chitipa Boma and went away with K1.1 Million cash.

The criminals tied the watchman during the night of Saturday before they stabled him with sharp objects, and managed to get into the shop by drilling a hole behind the building.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Chitipa Police Station, Sub-Inspector Gladwell Simwaka identified the watchman as Patson Msukwa, aged 51, of Namuyemba village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

He said the watchman died on the spot with a pool of blood and is survived by six children and wife.

Simwaka added that the criminals stole items worth millions of money.

"They went away with cash amounting to K1.1 Million and more items from the shop," said Simwaka.

Postmortem results at Chitipa District Hospital indicated that Msukwa died due to strangulation.