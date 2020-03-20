Zimbabwe: MDC MP Says Mthuli Ncube Must Be Tested for Coronavirus

19 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC legislator Joana Mamombe says Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube must be tested for coronavirus after his recent visit to Norway, a country that has recorded over 1 600 cases of the disease and six deaths.

The Harare West MP was speaking in Parliament Wednesday during the question and answer session where the Covid-19 subject dominated discussion.

Mamombe said Zimbabwe's top government officials who include Ncube should take a cue from US President Donald Trump who has presented for test for coronavirus openly.

