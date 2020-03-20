Zimbabwe: Zim Cricket Suspends All Forms of Cricket

19 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Following the measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the wake of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic that has been declared a national disaster, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has with immediate effect suspended all forms of cricket in the country.

As the health and well-being of our players, staff, supporters and the entire cricket community are our highest priority at ZC, we remain confident that these measures, which include minimising physical contact with other people, will assist to contain the spread of this novel virus that is ravaging the world.

This is an unprecedented situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule the postponed domestic competition fixtures for them to be played as soon as it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

