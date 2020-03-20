South Africa: ASA, Comrades Marathon On Same Page Over Covid-19

20 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

In a meeting held on Friday morning, President of Athletics South Africa (ASA) Aleck Skhosana and chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association Cheryl Winn clarified matters on the communication protocol over the long distance race.

Skhosana and Winn agreed that all further comments and statements during the 30 days of postponements of all athletics activities in the country will only come through the national office of ASA.

"We are both happy with the outcome of our discussion and we are on the same page. ASA will issue all statements during this period of the State of National Disaster caused by Covid-19, to avoid unintended misinterpretations. Both entities will then re-convene after 15 April to revisit this matter to map the way forward," said Skhosana.

Winn said: "I am happy with the meeting between President Skhosana and myself, and I wish to reiterate that the Comrades Marathon Association will take full guidance from ASA and the government."

The meeting followed unhappiness expressed by the Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa earlier in the week, over a statement by the Comrades Marathon that their ultra-distance race will continue as scheduled.

- Athletics South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.