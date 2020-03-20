South Africa: ASA, Comrades Marathon On Same Page Over Covid-19

In a meeting held on Friday morning, President of Athletics South Africa (ASA) Aleck Skhosana and chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association Cheryl Winn clarified matters on the communication protocol over the long distance race.

Skhosana and Winn agreed that all further comments and statements during the 30 days of postponements of all athletics activities in the country will only come through the national office of ASA.

"We are both happy with the outcome of our discussion and we are on the same page. ASA will issue all statements during this period of the State of National Disaster caused by Covid-19, to avoid unintended misinterpretations. Both entities will then re-convene after 15 April to revisit this matter to map the way forward," said Skhosana.

Winn said: "I am happy with the meeting between President Skhosana and myself, and I wish to reiterate that the Comrades Marathon Association will take full guidance from ASA and the government."

The meeting followed unhappiness expressed by the Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa earlier in the week, over a statement by the Comrades Marathon that their ultra-distance race will continue as scheduled.

