South Sudan: I Need to Speak Out for the Freedoms My Mother Went to Jail for

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

After spending months in one of the country's most notorious prisons, my mother's family never addressed how the experience affected her. With years of suppressed anger and disappointment, she explains how being afforded the opportunity to talk about her trauma could have helped her healing process. As a young South African living in the country she fought for, I've learned to appreciate the importance of speaking up as a right I should exercise without censorship.

This article is part of a series of reflections from Young Maverick writers about what Human Rights Day (March 21) means to them.

My mom went to jail in the 1980s.

The first time she told me this, I was extremely young and I can't remember the context behind why she had shared this bit of information.

Now, sitting in the house dealing with a crisis like Covid-19 while Human Rights Day is around the corner, I guess it provides an opportunity to sit down and talk to those who you are now "social-distancing" with, so to speak.

Once more, you get so wrapped up in your thoughts that everything feels like it's running on overdrive.

For instance, when someone asks you: "What does Human...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

