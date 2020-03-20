South Africa: Love in the Time of COVID-19 - the Mental Health and Well-Being of Individuals and Communities

analysis

South Africans are slowly coming to grips with the new Covid-19 reality. Overcoming fear, anxiety and uncertainty are very real challenges for many people.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a far-reaching and proactive plan to limit the transmission of the coronavirus in South Africa. This plan is based on available evidence and largely follows the emerging best practices internationally. We strongly support the rapid execution of the plan and the president's view that "although we may be limiting physical contact, this epidemic has the potential to bring us closer together".

The global crisis has catalysed international and local examples of social solidarity and mutual aid. People in the midst of quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing have found creative ways to reach out to others and to provide encouragement and support. Some examples include Caremongering Facebook groups in Canada that link people in need with those close by who can help; cosplayers worldwide dressing up as their favourite characters and recording themselves reading stories to children and then posting them online, people applauding healthcare workers from their balconies in Spain, and Cape Town Together that has created mutual aid groupings in various neighbourhoods.

These initiatives can enhance physical and mental...