South Africa: COVID-19 - Children At Risk As Early Childhood Development Centres Close

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Child safety, malnutrition and the impact on educational outcomes are just some of the risks associated with the closure of ECD centres across South Africa.

Following the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic as a national disaster, the Department of Social Development announced that early childhood development (ECD) centres would be shut down from 18 March to 15 April.

According to Eric Atmore, the director and founder of the Centre for Early Childhood Development (CECD), close to 2.3 million children are now homebound, with the responsibility placed on parents and caregivers to supervise them.

"Large numbers will not have an adult or an older person to look after them, so it places children at risk," said Atmore.

Neglect, abuse, abduction, trafficking and sexual exploitation are just some of the dangers these children are vulnerable to if left unsupervised.

Dumisile Nala, the national executive officer at Childline, urged parents to carefully consider who they were leaving their children with and how they would educate their kids about personal safety.

"It is about talking to some children who might be at home alone about how to keep safe. If they have to go out and buy bread or play, how do they keep...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

