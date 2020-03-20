South Africa: Mass Testing and Screening to Start As Seven Cases of COVID-19 in Free State Linked to School and Church

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As the first seven people in the Free State tested positive for Covid-19, volunteers from Red Cross, experts and a mobile testing unit from the National Health Laboratory Services were urgently dispatched to Bloemfontein on Friday 20 March. Doctors discovered that five international visitors, who had tested positive, attended a large church gathering of between 200 and 300 churchgoers. It was also revealed that two other individuals who had tested positive had close contact with children in a Bloemfontein school with 700 learners.

Speaking in Bloemfontein on Friday morning, Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize urged people not to panic.

He announced that the number of cases are up by 52 from Thursday 19 March and the total number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 in South Africa now stands at 202 - but said they aimed to test 600 people on Friday in a bid to stop local transmission of the virus in the Free State.

Mkhize spent Friday morning addressing the Free State legislature and medical personnel after the seven Covid-19 cases were found in the province. Mkhize said the first group of patients were overseas visitors to a large church gathering and arrived on 9 March and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.