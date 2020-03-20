South Africa: Mass Testing and Screening to Start As Seven Cases of COVID-19 in Free State Linked to School and Church

analysis

As the first seven people in the Free State tested positive for Covid-19, volunteers from Red Cross, experts and a mobile testing unit from the National Health Laboratory Services were urgently dispatched to Bloemfontein on Friday 20 March. Doctors discovered that five international visitors, who had tested positive, attended a large church gathering of between 200 and 300 churchgoers. It was also revealed that two other individuals who had tested positive had close contact with children in a Bloemfontein school with 700 learners.

Speaking in Bloemfontein on Friday morning, Minister of Health Dr Zwelini Mkhize urged people not to panic.

He announced that the number of cases are up by 52 from Thursday 19 March and the total number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 in South Africa now stands at 202 - but said they aimed to test 600 people on Friday in a bid to stop local transmission of the virus in the Free State.

Mkhize spent Friday morning addressing the Free State legislature and medical personnel after the seven Covid-19 cases were found in the province. Mkhize said the first group of patients were overseas visitors to a large church gathering and arrived on 9 March and...