South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - Escapism in Trying Times

analysis

With the spread of Covid-19, the Earth is slowly morphing into a giant stress-ball and we're all trying to resist biting our nails. Escapism is important at a time like this, so long as you don't abandon real life ...

The Fall

Allegretto. The second movement of Beethoven's Symphony No 7. The cellos draw you in. Is that hope you hear in their soft strings? Or is it dread? The violins begin to weep, spilling sorrow and gentle grace, the music swelling, suspense building as the tremendous gravitas of the 200-year-old movement unleashes emotion so raw that your stomach fills with a sense that something truly momentous is occurring.

This is how we begin the emotional plunge into The Fall. In slow motion. In black and white. In silence but for Beethoven's masterpiece throbbing in our ears. This first scene is starkly different to the rest of the film, which brims with colour and touching dialogue. What we see is not explained for some time, and much like the poignant music which accompanies it, it remains a relic of the past, mysterious and important, like a fairytale.

In 1915, Roy, an American stuntman, is badly injured while shooting a...