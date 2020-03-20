South Africa: Coronavirus and Geopolitics - Toilet Paper As the New Definer of Class - and Other Changed Realities

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jo-Ansie Van Wyk

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing everything. And not least global geopolitics, economics and social relations. The world will never be the same again -- and nor will South Africa.

Historical examples exist of the devastating human cost and political fallout of pandemics. South Africans are less than a week into a declared Covid-19-related national disaster. Even at this early stage, some aspects of the political significance of the pandemic are emerging. Some of these are unprecedented. Some will remain long after the Covid-19 curve has normalised, or disappeared, while others may linger, leaving a political landscape and global arena changed.

The resilience of state sovereignty

The binary academic debate about the erosion or the endurance of state sovereignty has reached a new phase. This week the European Union announced the closure of its external borders. On other continents, states took similar border-related decisions, signalling the reassertion of the territorial states. Decades-long accusations and predictions of Fortress Europe have finally been realised after European states one after the other closed their borders -- a development akin to the start of World War II -- and, finally its external borders. This may well be the pinnacle of European integration despite Brexit.

Globalisation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.