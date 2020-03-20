South Africa: Coronavirus and Geopolitics - Toilet Paper As the New Definer of Class - and Other Changed Realities

analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing everything. And not least global geopolitics, economics and social relations. The world will never be the same again -- and nor will South Africa.

Historical examples exist of the devastating human cost and political fallout of pandemics. South Africans are less than a week into a declared Covid-19-related national disaster. Even at this early stage, some aspects of the political significance of the pandemic are emerging. Some of these are unprecedented. Some will remain long after the Covid-19 curve has normalised, or disappeared, while others may linger, leaving a political landscape and global arena changed.

The resilience of state sovereignty

The binary academic debate about the erosion or the endurance of state sovereignty has reached a new phase. This week the European Union announced the closure of its external borders. On other continents, states took similar border-related decisions, signalling the reassertion of the territorial states. Decades-long accusations and predictions of Fortress Europe have finally been realised after European states one after the other closed their borders -- a development akin to the start of World War II -- and, finally its external borders. This may well be the pinnacle of European integration despite Brexit.

Globalisation...