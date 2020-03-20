South Africa: COVID-19 - What Does It Mean for Shopping Malls?

analysis

As Covid-19 spreads across South Africa at great speed, we look at the impact the virus has on public and cultural spaces.

As countries around the world take drastic measures to fight Covid-19, some stores, especially those providing basic necessities, like grocery shops and pharmacies, remain open - allowing people to get supplies as they need them.

"Services essential to the life of our citizens will obviously remain open," said French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on 15 March following the announcement that France was going into confinement.

Such measures, although they limit people's movements and gatherings, still leave some opacity around places like shopping malls or markets (indoor and outdoor) and how they deal with the possibility of crowds of people mingling in a confined space.

In the US, real estate company Simon Property Group, behind some of the largest shopping malls in the country, announced that it was temporarily closing all of its nationwide centres following the pandemic.

Across the ocean, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recommended that people avoid pubs, cinemas and theatres although the recommendation left many confused about what appeared to be a half-measure, not demanding closures but discouraging people from gathering.

The Guardian's journalists Josh...