South Africa: COVID-19 - What Does It Mean for Shopping Malls?

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Emilie Gambade

As Covid-19 spreads across South Africa at great speed, we look at the impact the virus has on public and cultural spaces.

As countries around the world take drastic measures to fight Covid-19, some stores, especially those providing basic necessities, like grocery shops and pharmacies, remain open - allowing people to get supplies as they need them.

"Services essential to the life of our citizens will obviously remain open," said French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on 15 March following the announcement that France was going into confinement.

Such measures, although they limit people's movements and gatherings, still leave some opacity around places like shopping malls or markets (indoor and outdoor) and how they deal with the possibility of crowds of people mingling in a confined space.

In the US, real estate company Simon Property Group, behind some of the largest shopping malls in the country, announced that it was temporarily closing all of its nationwide centres following the pandemic.

Across the ocean, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recommended that people avoid pubs, cinemas and theatres although the recommendation left many confused about what appeared to be a half-measure, not demanding closures but discouraging people from gathering.

The Guardian's journalists Josh...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.