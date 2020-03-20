South Africa: Western Cape Budget Pushed Through As Legislature Takes Steps to Combat Coronavirus

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Western Cape's budget for the next three years -- a total of R224bn -- was pushed through over objections to budgets allocated to social development, health and education. This comes as the provincial legislature takes measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

On Thursday 19 March, the Western Cape provincial legislature pushed through Finance MEC David Maynier's 2020/2021 budget -- despite opposition parties not agreeing to push through certain votes -- including for safety, health, local government and education.

While the opposition African National Congress rejected the budget, it was pushed through by the majority Democratic Alliance members.

Provincial finance MEC Maynier tabled his 2020/2021 budget, titled "A Budget for You", on 10 March. It was announced this week in a statement by DA chief whip Mireille Wenger, on behalf of the legislature's programming authority, that the Western Cape provincial legislature would "expedite parliamentary processes to allow for the consideration of the province's budget by the end of the week".

During Thursday's rush to push through the R224-billion budget for the next three years, ANC chief whip Pat Lekker rejected the budget and the appropriations adjustments, saying there had not been enough consultation and debate for the budget...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

