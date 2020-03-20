South Africa: Parkrun and the Power of Community - Reflections On Epidemics, Running, Poetry and Human Rights

analysis

Last week felt like a bad week for runners. The Two Oceans was cancelled; the London Marathon postponed; the Comrades held on by a thread, and then came the news that parkruns were suspended. It was a loss. But just as parkruns are a place for thought and value, pressing the pause on parkruns can help us put Covid-19 in perspective. Let me tell you why.

Was that a pivotal historical moment

We just went stumbling past?

Here we are

Dancing in the rumbling dark

So come a little closer

Give me something to grasp

Give me your beautiful, crumbling heart

- Kate Tempest, Other People's Faces

On Saturday morning, one week ago, the world felt very different. South Africa had 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19, none of them were as a result of local transmission and was not yet under a State of National Disaster. I was one of approximately 40,000 people at 220 parks across South Africa who had gathered for the weekly 5km Parkrun.

New members of the 250 Parkruns club. (Photo: Mark Heywood)

I make a point of running at different parks to observe the human geography of different suburbs and communities, as well as the...