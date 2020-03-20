South Africa: SA Golfer Bezuidenhout Pops the Question!

South African golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout popped the question to his girlfriend Kristen Hart on Thursday.

Bezuidenhout got down on one knee and proposed at the Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch - and Hart said YES!

" Best decision I've ever made. Looking forward to a lifetime with you ," wrote Bezuidenhout on his Instagram account.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced several European Tour and PGA Tour events to be either cancelled or postponed.

Bezuidenhout was recently in Florida for The Players Championship, which was called off after the first round.

The 25-year-old won his maiden European Tour title last year at the Andalucia Masters and last month sealed his second Sunshine Tour victory at the Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt.

As a result of his fine play in recent times, Bezuidenhout's ranking has rocketed to 47th in the world.

Source: Sport24