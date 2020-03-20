South Africa: Coronavirus Claims Another Top SA Rugby School Festival

St John's College is the latest school to postpone their Easter rugby festival in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country - and world.

The top Johannesburg school was due to host the 25th edition of the festival over next month's Easter weekend between 9-13 April.

However, a decision has been made to postpone the rugby festival after the precautions were introduced in South Africa to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"In response to the National State of Disaster as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the St John's College Easter Rugby Festival will not be taking place over the Easter weekend," a statement from the school read.

"We hope to find an alternate date within the winter sports season and will keep you posted. Anyone who has already bought their tickets can request a refund through Webtickets."

The St John's festival is just the latest in a series of similar festivals to be cancelled in recent days, including the oldest schools festival in the country - the St Stithians College festival - as well as the Kearsney College festival .

Source: Sport24