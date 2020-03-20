South Africa: The Rights That Are Important to Me As a Young South African

20 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

In 1948, the United Nations defined 30 articles of human rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration established human rights on the basis of humanity, freedom, justice, and peace.

This article is part of a series of reflections from Young Maverick writers about what Human Rights Day (March 21) means to them.

Every year on 21 March, South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day by commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre, that day in 1960 when 69 people were killed and 180 wounded when the police opened fire on a peaceful crowd protesting against the pass laws.

The Sharpeville Massacre reminds us of the cost paid for our precious human rights.

One way to summarise the meaning of Universal Human Rights is in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt:

"In small places, close to home - so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. Yet they are the world of the individual person; the neighbourhood he lives in; the school or college he attends; the factory, farm or office where he works.

Such are the places where every man, woman, and child seeks equal justice, equal opportunity, equal dignity without discrimination. Unless these...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.