South Africa: The Rights That Are Important to Me As a Young South African

In 1948, the United Nations defined 30 articles of human rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration established human rights on the basis of humanity, freedom, justice, and peace.

This article is part of a series of reflections from Young Maverick writers about what Human Rights Day (March 21) means to them.

Every year on 21 March, South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day by commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre, that day in 1960 when 69 people were killed and 180 wounded when the police opened fire on a peaceful crowd protesting against the pass laws.

The Sharpeville Massacre reminds us of the cost paid for our precious human rights.

One way to summarise the meaning of Universal Human Rights is in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt:

"In small places, close to home - so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. Yet they are the world of the individual person; the neighbourhood he lives in; the school or college he attends; the factory, farm or office where he works.

Such are the places where every man, woman, and child seeks equal justice, equal opportunity, equal dignity without discrimination. Unless these...