Malawi: Chief Pleads With Subjects Not to Sell Maize

19 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu — Group Village Head (GVH) Nkalo has called on her subjects not to sell maize which they are harvesting now as thieves are taking advantage to steal from other people's gardens.

GVH Nkalo pleaded with her subjects saying some people have not yet harvested their maize crop and this is putting them at risk of not harvesting because thieves have taken advantage to encroach in their gardens.

"And you my fellow women stop pretending carrying buckets as if you are going to draw water while you have carried maize to sell, this will only bring hunger in your homes," she said.

Thumbwe Extension Planning Area, Ntamba West Section Agricultural Extension Development Officer, Felix Chikudzu said farmers were required to make proper calculations of how much maize is needed in their homes for the whole year.

He cited an example that a person from 15 years and above need six bags of maize per year, adding that farmers needed to spare at least three bags for visitors and social activities like weddings and initiation ceremonies.

"After making these calculations based on the number of people in your family, you will see that you do not have surplus to sell, but you need to start planning as to how you are going to have enough for your family," he said.

Chikudzu said people in the district should not only rely on maize, but diversify to other crops like cassava and sweet potatoes.

In February, 2020, former Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha advised people in the district not to sell their maize as the fields looked promising.

He said farmers in the district were going to realize bumper harvests this year, but if they decide to sell all the produce chances of facing hunger would be eminent.

Some people in the district have started harvesting their maize.

