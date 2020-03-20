Angola: Basketball - COVID-19 Forces Postponement of Championship

Luanda — The senior men's National Basketball Championship and the Angola League Cup have been suspended indefinitely, within the scope of compliance with the Ministry of Health's preventive measure against Covid-19.

The information was given to ANGOP last Thursday by the director of events of the Angolan Basketball Federation, Tony Sofrimento, who also said that the measure will be lifted with the normalization of the situation. The 5th round of the fourth leg of the National Championship was scheduled for this weekend, March 21/22. The 4th round ended last Tuesday, with Petro de Luanda's victory over 1º de Agosto, 99-94. Petro de Luanda lead the race with 49 points, followed by the 1° de Agosto with 44. At the Angolan Cup level, the semi-final was scheduled between 9th and 11th April, and lists the games Interclube VS 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda VS Lusíadas. Other national sports federations also followed the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, such as Swimming, Chess, Motor Sports and Boxing, due to the spread of the COVID - 19 around the world.

The Football Federation, despite not suspending Girabola (top division football championship), has instructed that the games be held behind closed doors. Angola hasn't registered a positive case of the new Corona-virus, which causes Covid-19, a pandemic that has infected more than 151,000 people worldwide, with more than 5,700 deaths in more than 137 countries.