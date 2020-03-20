Namibia: Nkurenkuru to Service 337 Plots

Rundu — The Nkurenkuru Town Council and the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week signed a joint venture land servicing agreement that will see 337 erven serviced at the Kavango West town.

The agreement is expected to boost the economic development of the town and improve the living standard of residents.

Nkurenkuru has provided the land at Extension 6 while DBN will finance all aspects related to the servicing of the piece of land, including provision for water, roads, sewer and electricity.

"Let me first express my utmost appreciation to DBN for accepting our proposal as per council resolution taken during our ordinary council meeting held on 13 February 2017 in order to enter into a JV agreement to service Nkurenkuru Extension 6," said chairperson of the management committee Bernadine Haukwambi.

"Let me also express appreciation to our line Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and the Office of the Government Attorney for their assistance in scrutinising and approving this proposal for us to sign this JV agreement today." Extension 6 consists of over 300 hectares and the new township will comprise residences, businesses as well as public open spaces. There will also be institutional land.

According to Haukwambi, the portion of land has already been planned, surveyed and registered through the Deeds Office and all that is needed is to put up services such as water, roads, sewer and electricity.

"I do not have much to say but just to request the two parties to speed up the implementation of this JV agreement without any delay. I urge both parties to follow the prescribed legal framework during the implementation of this agreement in terms of all applicable laws," she said.

"It will also create employment during the construction phase and thereafter upon its completion. This will indeed boost the economic development of our town and improve the living standard of our residents."