Namibia: Nkurenkuru to Service 337 Plots

12 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Nkurenkuru Town Council and the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) this week signed a joint venture land servicing agreement that will see 337 erven serviced at the Kavango West town.

The agreement is expected to boost the economic development of the town and improve the living standard of residents.

Nkurenkuru has provided the land at Extension 6 while DBN will finance all aspects related to the servicing of the piece of land, including provision for water, roads, sewer and electricity.

"Let me first express my utmost appreciation to DBN for accepting our proposal as per council resolution taken during our ordinary council meeting held on 13 February 2017 in order to enter into a JV agreement to service Nkurenkuru Extension 6," said chairperson of the management committee Bernadine Haukwambi.

"Let me also express appreciation to our line Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and the Office of the Government Attorney for their assistance in scrutinising and approving this proposal for us to sign this JV agreement today." Extension 6 consists of over 300 hectares and the new township will comprise residences, businesses as well as public open spaces. There will also be institutional land.

According to Haukwambi, the portion of land has already been planned, surveyed and registered through the Deeds Office and all that is needed is to put up services such as water, roads, sewer and electricity.

"I do not have much to say but just to request the two parties to speed up the implementation of this JV agreement without any delay. I urge both parties to follow the prescribed legal framework during the implementation of this agreement in terms of all applicable laws," she said.

"It will also create employment during the construction phase and thereafter upon its completion. This will indeed boost the economic development of our town and improve the living standard of our residents."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.