Angola: COVID-19 - Whoever Disobeys Quarantine Will Be Punished - Health Minister

20 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Citizens coming from Lisbon, last Wednesday, and placed in quarantine at home, may be compulsorily isolated in appropriate fields if they leave the house before the 14 stipulated days to comply with the preventive measures against Covid-19.

The warning is from the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, stressing that people in this condition (about 300) are mapped and placed under surveillance, being easily located, through the data exposed in the form. "In case of non-compliance, these citizens will be located through a mapping and taken to the existing quarantine centres on a mandatory basis," said the minister at a press conference in Luanda. According to the government official, in the "questionnaire" signed at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the targeted persons pledged to be domiciled, together with the people of the same household. "Quarantine can be at institutions created or even at home. Due to the fact that the country does not have the conditions to host 300 people in the places reserved for this purpose, it was decided that these citizens should go home," justified the minister.

To maintain vigilance and ensure that recommendations are followed, she said, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Ministry of the Interior, created a team to respond to the personal needs of the citizens involved.

The official recalled that in relation to infection caused by the COVID-19, the country has a multi-sector contingency plan to implement and thus mitigate the possible complications of this pathology. Sílvia Lutucuta reiterated that Angola remains without any declared case, in a total of 150 citizens screened, with negative results, including the Chinese man hospitalized in the General Hospital of Benguela (HGB). "At this point, 18 travellers are registered in the quarantine centres, some because they manifested a worrying clinical condition and others ending their institutionalized observation time", she explained, de-dramatizing the panic across the country. The commission to prevent the new Corona-virus, she reassured, is working to ensure the necessary logistics in case of the appearance of the disease, and hospitals at national level are sensitized to create areas of isolation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.