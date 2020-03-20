Angola: Soiadubo Doubles Production With Focus On Exports

20 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The organic fertilizer manufacturer "Soiadubo", in the municipality of Longonjo, 64 kilometers off the city of Huambo, will this year double its current production capacity from 80K to 160K tonnes/day, with the objective of exporting the surplus to neighboring countries.

The information was released to ANGOP, last Thursday, by the head of production of the factory, António Cassinda, stressing that the increase in installed capacity aims, above all, to supply the 18 provinces of Angola, which constitute the main destination of the product, as well as supplying to the foreign market. For this reason, according to the official, in recent months there has been a greater availability of fertilizers at the country's border posts and markets, as a way of informing farmers in those countries about the existence of the product. António Cassinda added that countries such as Zambia and Namibia have already shown their intention to introduce Longonjo fertilizer into the range of inputs for agricultural activity. Accordingly, he referred that, in August 2019, a group of businesspersons in the area of fertilizers from these two countries (Zambia, Namibia) were at the factory to get in touch with the production of fertilizers.

He added that after the verification visit, the entrepreneurs took a sample to be tested in the local laboratories, in order to see the level of suitability for their land. As for the operation of the factory, he considered it normal, despite pointing out the acquisition of spare parts from abroad, as the main constraint, due to the shortage of foreign exchange. Operational since 2013, the factory produces agricultural fertilizer based on the excrement of cattle, grass and barley, with the specific purpose of giving more dynamism to the agriculture sector. In addition to growing the plants, the organic fertilizer that differs from the chemical due to its results that are only noticed for a minimum period of two years, also enriches the soil, through the recovery of its acids, which can be degraded through constant agricultural activity, with rains and anarchic fires.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
MAX 737 Crash - Kenyan Kin Warned About Hiring U.S. Lawyers
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.