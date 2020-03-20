Angola: Soiadubo Doubles Production With Focus On Exports

Huambo — The organic fertilizer manufacturer "Soiadubo", in the municipality of Longonjo, 64 kilometers off the city of Huambo, will this year double its current production capacity from 80K to 160K tonnes/day, with the objective of exporting the surplus to neighboring countries.

The information was released to ANGOP, last Thursday, by the head of production of the factory, António Cassinda, stressing that the increase in installed capacity aims, above all, to supply the 18 provinces of Angola, which constitute the main destination of the product, as well as supplying to the foreign market. For this reason, according to the official, in recent months there has been a greater availability of fertilizers at the country's border posts and markets, as a way of informing farmers in those countries about the existence of the product. António Cassinda added that countries such as Zambia and Namibia have already shown their intention to introduce Longonjo fertilizer into the range of inputs for agricultural activity. Accordingly, he referred that, in August 2019, a group of businesspersons in the area of fertilizers from these two countries (Zambia, Namibia) were at the factory to get in touch with the production of fertilizers.

He added that after the verification visit, the entrepreneurs took a sample to be tested in the local laboratories, in order to see the level of suitability for their land. As for the operation of the factory, he considered it normal, despite pointing out the acquisition of spare parts from abroad, as the main constraint, due to the shortage of foreign exchange. Operational since 2013, the factory produces agricultural fertilizer based on the excrement of cattle, grass and barley, with the specific purpose of giving more dynamism to the agriculture sector. In addition to growing the plants, the organic fertilizer that differs from the chemical due to its results that are only noticed for a minimum period of two years, also enriches the soil, through the recovery of its acids, which can be degraded through constant agricultural activity, with rains and anarchic fires.