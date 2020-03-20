Namibia: Outjo to Open 'Diving With Crocs' Park

NAMIBIA'S north-western town of Outjo will soon open the first-ever crocodile park in the country, where visitors will be able to dive with the crocodiles.

"We will be the first in Namibia and fifth in the world. Visitors can dive with the crocodiles," said Francois Theart, one of the partners in the proposed Crocodile Crossing Park venture.

At the moment, only South Africa has a crocodile park where visitors can dive with crocodiles in Africa.

Visitors would be lowered into the water in a steel cage, similar to those used for deep water predators such as sharks, and they will view the crocodiles in the water from the safety of the cage.

Theart said the crocodile park is an extension of Otjiwarongo's crocodile park, one of most visited places in the Otjozondjupa region.

There will be about 50 crocodiles at the park, the business owners said, and visitors can either choose to visit the curio shop and at times even get to feed the crocodiles from a safe distance.

Visitors can later this year also dine on the delicious crocodile meat.

Theart told The Namibian that he cannot reveal the type of eatery that will be set up, when asked if they will have a restaurant or a take away outlet at the crocodile park.

Some sections of the crocodile park are expected to open this month.