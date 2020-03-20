Angola: Interior Minister Reinforces Alert for Border Security

Ondjiva — The minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, alerted last Thursday, in Ondjiva, southern Cunene Province, about the need to reinforce security actions on the Angola/Namibia border, in order to guarantee its inviolability.

Speaking at the official presentation ceremony of the new delegate of the National Police in Cunene, António Leitão Ribeiro, Eugénio Laborinho stressed that the moment of peace that the country is experiencing attracts many nationals from neighbouring states to Angola. According to the minister, this forces the attention of security forces along the border to be redoubled, and patrol actions must be increased. "It is necessary that the members of the Foreign Migration Services and the Border Police be available to maintain the inviolability of the border and fight crime," warned the government official. In the minister's view, with the changes in the world motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of the Interior staff is called upon to reinforce security measures, in compliance with the provisions of the provisional Presidential Legislative Decree in relation to the closure of borders. Combating corruption and cross-border crimes The governor of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, encouraged the new provincial commander of the National Police to reinforce actions against corruption, nepotism, impunity and related crimes. The official stressed that, although the public security situation in Cunene is stable, measures to counter cross-border crimes should be intensified and communities should be encouraged to develop a culture of denunciation. The province of Cunene shares a border of 460 kilometres with the Republic of Namibia, 340 of which are land and 120 on river area.