Angola: Football/Angola Cup - 1º De Agosto Defeat Maquis

20 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated FC Bravos do Maquis last Wednesday by 1-0, in the first leg of the Angola Cup semi-finals in football, played at 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda.

Mabululo, at 8' scored the solitary goal of the match held in less than five days after the same contenders faced each other for the top division championship (Girabola2019/20), with a victory for 1° de Agosto by 3-1.

The match did not produce great moments of emotion, perhaps because it was played in closed doors, in compliance with an instruction from the Ministry of Health, due to the spread of the COVID - 19 around the world.

The 2nd leg will be played on the 8th of April, at the Mundunduleno stadium, in the eastern Province of Moxico.

On that same day, but in Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, Sagrada Esperança, the host squad, defeated Interclube by 3-1, in the other semi-final game.

The goals were scored by Dasfaa, for 46' (Interclube) and the hosts initialed with Tady 53 ', Femy 71' and Chico 87'.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

