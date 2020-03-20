Namibia: Postponed Graduations Irk Students

THOUSANDS of students, who will no longer be able to attend their much-anticipated graduation ceremonies, as universities limit mass gatherings, are not happy with the decision.

Several universities, both nationally and internationally, have either cancelled or postponed their ceremonies, leaving many Namibian students upset and stripped of their moment to shine.

On Sunday, the University of Namibia (Unam) announced the cancellation of its graduation ceremonies.

"Students will graduate in absentia. There will be no graduation ceremony held in April. Arrangements about how students will receive their qualifications will be communicated in due time by the office of the registrar," said the university's spokesperson, John Haufiku, in a statement dated 15 March.

He added that the above applied to both local and international students.

Dean-Marlo Titus, a law student at Unam, who is set to graduate, said while he understands the reason for the cancellation, it is still unfortunate. He added that the graduation ceremony was going to be an award for all the late nights and stress he endured to obtain his degree.

"It's upsetting, but I can understand it," said Titus, adding that he thinks there could have been more consultations as well as a postponement rather than a cancellation.

The Namibian University of Science and Technology (Nust) on Sunday postponed its graduation ceremonies scheduled for next month. "The graduation ceremonies, scheduled for 29 and 30 April 2020, have been postponed to coincide with the October 2020 graduation ceremonies. The new dates will be communicated in due course," said the university's acting director Jordaania Andima, in a statement issued yesterday.

She said students, who were due to graduate next month, would be able to pick up their certificates on campus or at a regional centre, and that the specific dates and times would be announced at a later stage.

A Namibian bachelor of commerce in management science student at a South African university, who was set to graduate, said she thinks cancelling the ceremonies was a major upset, as these ceremonies were to be a first for some of the students.

"To be stripped of that ceremony does sting a bit. I mean, you've gotten outfits made, bookings, et cetera, et cetera, all for this very significant moment. No one is saying that it shouldn't have been moved or rescheduled because people's health is at stake, but to cancel the whole graduation? That's hectic," said the student.

She added that she had already incurred financial expenses in preparation for her graduation.

"My outfit was in the process of being made, therefore, a deposit was paid," she said. "We were about to purchase flight tickets the day we got the information that the graduation had been cancelled," she continued.

Two other Namibian students, who chose to remain unnamed, said they were set to graduate at the end of this month and agreed that the ceremonies could have been postponed rather than cancelled.

One of the students told The Namibian that she was disheartened by the cancellation, as she had worked hard to obtain her degree and was looking forward to having the graduation ceremony as the closure of a chapter of her life.

"I understand that this is a pandemic and should be handled as such, but I believe that completely cancelling the graduation is a bit drastic," said the student.

She added that the university could have looked at postponing the event, as it was an occasion many students were looking forward to.